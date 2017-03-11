Patriots Add Size, Athleticism To D-Line With Reported Lawrence Guy Signing

Share this:

The New England Patriots continued their offseason frenzy of additions Saturday by reportedly signing a veteran defensive tackle.

The Patriots signed defensive lineman Lawrence Guy to a four-year contract worth up to $20 million, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Saturday.

Guy, who’s 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The 26-year-old was a 2011 seventh-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers out of Arizona State, and he also has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and San Diego Chargers.

Guy has 128 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble in five NFL seasons. He joins Alan Branch, Malcom Brown, Vincent Valentine, Woodrow Hamilton and Darius Kilgo on the Patriots’ interior defensive line.

Guy ran a 4.98-second 40-yard dash coming out of college in 2011, and also posted a 7.34-second three-cone, 4.43-second short shuttle, 29-inch vertical leap and 8-feet, 8-inch broad jump. He has the length and athleticism to contribute against the run and as an interior pass rusher.

The Patriots also have added cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive end Kony Ealy, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and tight end Dwayne Allen this offseason while re-signing Branch and safety Duron Harmon. They’ve been the most active NFL team since the 2017 league year began Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images