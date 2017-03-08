Patriots Free Agency Cheat Sheet: Where Is Each New England Player Signing?

NFL free agency opens Thursday afternoon, and more than a dozen New England Patriots players could be on the move.
Here’s a list, which will update throughout the coming days, of every Patriots free agent and where he has agreed to sign. (Note: Signings that have not been confirmed by the team will be marked with an asterisk.)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
TE Martellus Bennett
RB LeGarrette Blount
RB Brandon Bolden
DT Alan Branch
FB James Develin — agreed to re-sign with Patriots (two years, $2.85 million)*
WR Michael Floyd
FS Duron Harmon
LB Dont’a Hightower
DE Chris Long — announced he will not re-sign
LB Barkevious Mingo
CB Logan Ryan
TE Greg Scruggs
DE Jabaal Sheard
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
CB Malcolm Butler — tendered at first-round level ($3.91 million)*
OT Cameron Fleming — tendered at original-round level ($1.797 million)*
TE Michael Williams
EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS FREE AGENTS
CB Justin Coleman — tendered, will return in 2017*
DE Geneo Grissom
LB Brandon King
TE Matt Lengel — tendered, will return in 2017*
Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images
