Patriots Free Agency Cheat Sheet: Where Is Each New England Player Signing?

NFL free agency opens Thursday afternoon, and more than a dozen New England Patriots players could be on the move.

Here’s a list, which will update throughout the coming days, of every Patriots free agent and where he has agreed to sign. (Note: Signings that have not been confirmed by the team will be marked with an asterisk.)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

TE Martellus Bennett

RB LeGarrette Blount

RB Brandon Bolden

DT Alan Branch

FB James Develin — agreed to re-sign with Patriots (two years, $2.85 million)*

WR Michael Floyd

FS Duron Harmon

LB Dont’a Hightower

DE Chris Long — announced he will not re-sign

LB Barkevious Mingo

CB Logan Ryan

TE Greg Scruggs

DE Jabaal Sheard

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

CB Malcolm Butler — tendered at first-round level ($3.91 million)*

OT Cameron Fleming — tendered at original-round level ($1.797 million)*

TE Michael Williams

EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

CB Justin Coleman — tendered, will return in 2017*

DE Geneo Grissom

LB Brandon King

TE Matt Lengel — tendered, will return in 2017*

