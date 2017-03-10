Patriots Make A Splash In NFL Free Agency, Expected To Sign CB Stephon Gilmore To Huge Deal

Share this:

The NFL’s new league year started at 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, and the New England Patriots are reportedly signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a five-year deal. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gilmore’s contract with the Patriots will be worth $65 million that includes $40 million guaranteed. Gilmore was drafted 10th overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2012 where he has spent his first five years in the league.

The reported deal brings up a lot of questions about restricted free agent cornerback Malcolm Butler’s future with the Patriots and it appears that talks seem to have broken down between Butler’s camp and the Patriots organization.

Thumbnail photo from Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports