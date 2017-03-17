Patriots Re-Sign Cornerback Justin Coleman To Bolster Secondary Depth

Share this:

Tweet







While Malcolm Butler’s future remains uncertain, the New England Patriots made a minor transaction Friday, re-signing exclusive-rights free-agent cornerback Justin Coleman.

Coleman, who entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent, appeared in 10 games for the Patriots this season but fell out of favor during the home stretch. He was a healthy scratch for four of New England’s final seven regular-season games and did not play at all in the playoffs.

Coleman should compete with second-year pros Cyrus Jones and Jonathan Jones for a spot on the cornerback depth chart behind Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe and, potentially, Butler.

Butler, a restricted free agent, has yet to sign the first-round tender the Patriots placed on him last week. He recently completed a visit with the New Orleans Saints, who reportedly are interested in either signing or trading for the 27-year-old defensive back.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images