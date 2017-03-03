Patriots Reportedly Release Sebastian Vollmer, Free Up Over $1.7 Million In Cap Space

Share this:

The New England Patriots parted ways with an offensive line stalwart Friday, when they released Sebastian Vollmer, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates.

Vollmer, 32 was drafted in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Houston. The Germany native played in 88 games, starting 80, over seven seasons. He started at right tackle in the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seattle Seahawks two years ago.

Vollmer missed the entire 2016 season with a hip injury, though he stayed around the team. He was spotted traveling to the Super Bowl in Houston last month and appeared to have lost a significant amount of weight, leading to speculation that he could retire.

Vollmer was a second-team All-Pro in 2010 and was one of the Patriots’ best offensive linemen during his tenure with the team. He was replaced by Marcus Cannon as a starter in 2016. Cannon received a contract extension midseason.

Releasing Vollmer frees up over $1.7 million in salary cap space.

