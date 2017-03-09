Patriots’ Reported Alan Branch Deal Gets Devin McCourty’s Stamp Of Approval

Share this:

NFL players often don’t have a say in how their teams conduct business — just ask Stephon Gilmore, who reportedly was surprised the New England Patriots had interest in him.

But they certainly can weigh in with their opinions, and that’s exactly what Devin McCourty did Thursday. Upon reading a report the Patriots are re-signing defensive tackle Alan Branch on a two-year contract, McCourty took to Twitter to offer his thoughts on the matter.

Uncle Phil can't leave…he runs the house (D-Mac) https://t.co/NeAG6pAbu4 — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 9, 2017

Branch — aka “Uncle Phil” — indeed was one of New England’s most important defensive players in 2016, bringing versatility and athleticism to the Patriots’ defensive line. The 32-year-old veteran, who played 60 percent of the team’s snaps last season and recovered a fumble in New England’s Super Bowl LI victory, is set to return for his fourth year as a Patriot in 2017.

It sounds like McCourty and the NFL’s top-ranked defense from last year are on board with that development.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images