Patriots Reportedly Haven’t Discussed Signing Adrian Peterson In Free Agency

All those rumors tying together Adrian Peterson and the New England Patriots? It seems they’re coming from the free-agent running back’s camp.

The Patriots haven’t discussed signing Peterson, Pro Football Talk reported Wednesday, citing “a source with knowledge of the situation.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, since there are countless younger, cheaper running backs with less baggage than Peterson available through free agency and the draft, the majority of whom averaged more than 1.9 yards per carry and stayed healthy in 2016. Peterson, who will be 32 years old later this month, played in three games and carried the ball 37 times for 72 yards last season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images