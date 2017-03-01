Patriots Reportedly Not Expected To Trade Jimmy Garoppolo This Offseason

Share this:

After months of rampant trade speculation, it appears Jimmy Garoppolo is staying put.

In what he called “a move that will have a ripple effect on all QB-needy teams,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday, citing league sources, that the New England Patriots aren’t expected to trade Garoppolo this offseason.

“I’m telling you right now, (the Patriots) love Jimmy Garoppolo,” Schefter said on “SportsCenter.” “… He is not going to be traded.”

The 25-year-old quarterback has one year remaining on his rookie contract, and with starting QB Tom Brady showing no signs of decline as he approaches age 40, many predicted the Patriots would deal Garoppolo rather than risk losing him for nothing in 2018. The Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers all were mentioned as potential suitors.

Garoppolo started two games this season during Brady’s Deflategate suspension, completing 71.2 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also made four garbage-time appearances later in the year, completing one pass for six yards.

If Schefter’s report proves accurate, Garoppolo likely will enter the 2017 season as the Patriots’ second-string quarterback, behind Brady and ahead of Jacoby Brissett on the depth chart.

Of course, Week 1 is a long ways away, and teams still have plenty of time to knock New England’s socks off with an offer for their talented young signal-caller.

UPDATE (11:20 a.m. ET): Schefter provided additional insight during an appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria.”

Adam Schefter on @OMFonWEEI: "Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be on the Patriots in 2017 no matter who calls them and what anybody offers." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) March 1, 2017

