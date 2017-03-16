Patriots’ Starting Roles Look Solid In Early Offseason Depth Chart Reset

Share this:

The New England Patriots are only a week into the offseason, and they lack any glaring needs. September can’t come soon enough.

In taking a look at the Patriots’ current depth chart, their starting roles are solid on offense and defense. There are some positions, like defensive end and linebacker, where they potentially could use an upgrade, but the next six months will be more about filling in depth rather than finding starting contributors.

Bill Belichick is all about the no-days-off lifestyle, but he could afford a few as free agency slows down and before draft season really ramps up.

Here’s how the Patriots’ depth chart looks after a wild start to the new NFL league year:

QUARTERBACK

Starter: Tom Brady

Backups: Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett

If Garoppolo is traded — and that’s a pretty big if right now — the Patriots likely would add another quarterback to compete with Brissett for the backup role.

RUNNING BACK

Starter: Rex Burkhead

Backups: Dion Lewis, Tyler Gaffney

You could make a case for Lewis as the starter over Burkhead, but given the shifty back’s injury history, it would be wise to continue to limit his reps. Burkhead also is being paid more than Lewis in 2017.

The Patriots are likely to add another big back through free agency or the draft.

THIRD-DOWN BACK

Starter: James White

Backups: Dion Lewis, D.J. Foster

White’s Super Bowl performance proved why he’s the heir to the sub-back throne. Lewis is a nice fill-in if White goes down, and Foster could hold the role in the future.

FULLBACK

Starter: James Develin

Backups: Glenn Gronkowski

Expect Develin to be the starter with Gronkowski holding down practice squad duties.

WIDE RECEIVER

Starters: Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan

Backups: Malcolm Mitchell, Danny Amendola, Matthew Slater, Devin Lucien

Mitchell kind of gets a raw deal here, since he proved he could be a starter as a rookie, but Edelman, Cooks and Hogan are better. Mitchell likely will rotate into the starting lineup.

TIGHT END

Starter: Rob Gronkowski

Backups: Dwayne Allen, Michael Williams, Matt Lengel, Rob Housler

Allen likely will be a pseudo-starter, rotating with Gronkowski and taking the field in two-tight end sets.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Starters: LT Nate Solder, RT Marcus Cannon

Backups: Cameron Fleming, LaAdrian Waddle

Solder and Cannon were among the best tackle duos in the NFL last season. The Patriots could upgrade their swing role over Fleming.

GUARD

Starters: LG Joe Thuney, RG Shaq Mason

Backups: Ted Karras, Tre’ Jackson, Chris Barker, Jamil Douglas, Chase Farris

It will be interesting to see if Jackson makes the squad in 2017. He rotated with Mason as a starter in his rookie season before sitting out all of 2016.

The starters are set in stone.

CENTER

Starter: David Andrews

Backups: Ted Karras

It’s tough to tell what kind of confidence the Patriots have in Karras as a backup center, since most of the work he did at the position was behind the scenes. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Patriots add another center.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Starters: Alan Branch, Malcom Brown

Backups: Lawrence Guy, Vincent Valentine, Woodrow Hamilton, Darius Kilgo

The Patriots could fill in some depth here, but it’s not necessary.

DEFENSIVE END

Starters: RDE Trey Flowers, LDE Rob Ninkovich

Backups: Kony Ealy, Shea McClellin, Geneo Grissom

Ninkovich is a likely starter but might have to compete in training camp with Ealy and another free agent and/or draft pick.

LINEBACKER

Starters: Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy

Backups: Elandon Roberts, Shea McClellin, Jonathan Freeny, Brandon King, Trevor Bates

It was difficult to decide between Van Noy, Roberts and McClellin for the other starting linebacker position. Van Noy played the most snaps of the three in the Super Bowl, so he gets the nod. It seems the Patriots want it to be Roberts, however.

CORNERBACK

Starters: Stephon Gilmore, Malcolm Butler, Eric Rowe

Backups: Cyrus Jones, Jonathan Jones, Justin Coleman

This is where the Patriots’ cornerback situation stands for now. If Butler is traded, then the Patriots likely will go with three safeties more often than three cornerbacks in nickel. They should still look to add another veteran cornerback.

SAFETY

Starters: FS Devin McCourty, SS Patrick Chung

Backups: Duron Harmon, Nate Ebner, Jordan Richards

The Patriots could use an upgrade over Ebner and Richards as a backup strong safety. If Chung suffered an injury, McCourty likely would move to strong safety with Harmon taking over in the deep role.

Harmon likely will be the Patriots’ primary nickel defensive back in 2017. They didn’t pay him to return for nothing.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Starters: K Stephen Gostkowski, P Ryan Allen, LS Joe Cardona

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Patriots bring in training camp competition for Gostkowski after a down 2016 season.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images