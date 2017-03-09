Patriots Welcome Barcelona To ‘Comeback Club’ Following Epic Champions League Win

Share this:

The New England Patriots know what it feels like to be FC Barcelona right now.

Lionel Messi’s squad stunned the sports world with a miraculous comeback Wednesday in the second leg of its UEFA Champions League Round of 16 game against Paris Saint-Germain. PSG entered the day with a four-goal on aggregate goals after a dominant first leg, but Barcelona erased it with three goals in the final seven minutes of an epic 6-1 victory.

Speaking of comebacks, the New England Patriots, who once were down 25 points in Super Bowl LI before beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime, welcomed Barcelona to a pretty exclusive club after its remarkable Wednesday at Camp Nou.

Welcome to the comeback club! Congrats on an unbelievable win, @FCBarcelona! pic.twitter.com/UNnEj4wMeJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 8, 2017

It’s pretty fitting considering Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is a huge Barcelona fan.

And it appears the Pats made a famous new Twitter friend, too.

Thanks, @Patriots! It's great to have friends who are so inspiring!

https://t.co/yn8BNBvwzf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 8, 2017

UPDATE (7:55 p.m. ET): It appears the Patriots-Barcelona connection goes even deeper than that.

“It was really impossible. Fifteen to 20 minutes after the game, it is crazy and unbelievable,” Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic said, via NFL.com. “The first game in Paris was hard for us, a lot of people spoke hard with our team but the reaction was special. It is history. We want to keep going on.

“We had to believe. 4-0 was hard, but it is football. We saw it in the Super Bowl, what is possible in sport. Today was crazy. This is Barcelona, the best team in the world and we want to continue our dream in the Champions League.”

