Patriots Work Out Villanova Prospects Including Freak Athlete Pass Rusher

New England Patriots defensive line coach Brendan Daly spent Friday working out three Villanova draft prospects, including one of the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine standouts.

Daly worked out defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, offensive tackle Brad Seaton and linebacker Austin Calitro, the Wildcats announced, via Twitter.

Kpassagnon, who’s projected to be drafted in the third or fourth round, fits what the Patriots typically draft at defensive end from a size and testing perspective. His 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump was a combine record for a prospect over 280 pounds. Seaton and Calitro are late-round or undrafted prospects.

The Patriots’ top draft need is at defensive end, where they only have Trey Flowers, Rob Ninkovich, Kony Ealy and Geneo Grissom. They also could use a developmental offensive tackle and pass-coverage linebacker.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images