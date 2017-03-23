Peyton Manning Shoots Down Rumors He’s Interested In Running For Senate

Share this:

You won’t see Peyton Manning in Washington, D.C. anytime soon unless he’s just visiting.

There have been plenty of rumors about what the former NFL quarterback’s next career move will be, ranging from taking a job as an NFL general manager to potentially running for U.S. Senate. However, Manning said at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday that becoming a politician isn’t on his agenda.

“I don’t know where that came from,” Manning said, per FOXSports.com. “Last week I was going to run a team, this week I’m going to apparently run for Senate, and next week I’ll be an astronaut. … I have no interest in the political world, but would like to continue serving communities.”

In fact, football fans shouldn’t necessarily expect Manning to move on to his next venture anytime soon, as he’s been enjoying retirement since hanging up his cleats at the end of the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl 50-winning season in 2015.

“I’m excited about the next chapter of my career,” Manning said. “We have young kids and they’re in kindergarten. … Now I get to drop my kids off at school and I have even joined a health club. … I have a bucket list, but I enjoy having more freedom, especially in the fall.

“The best advice I got was to not sign up for something full-time right away that you can’t commit to. I’m taking my time and seeing what my options might be.”

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images