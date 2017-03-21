Porsche Averages More Than $17K In Profits On Every Vehicle It Sells

Share this:

It’s no surprise that Porsche turns a decent profit on the vehicles it sells. What is eye opening, however, is just how much the German automaker makes on each vehicle.

Volkswagen AG shared its 2016 earnings this week, which show Porsche sold 238,000 vehicles to the tune of $4.1 billion in profits, according to Auto Blog. That means Porsche managed to average profits of $17,250 on each vehicle it sold.

By comparison, Mercedes and BMW, two of Porsche’s competitors, make roughly $5,000 on every vehicle, according to Auto Blog. On the consumer level, Toyota averages profits of $2,800 per car, while makes anywhere between $10,000 and $13,000 on each F-150 it sells.

Of course, some of the most luxurious automakers turn profits that dwarf even Porsche’s. Ferrari, for example, makes roughly $90,000 per vehicle, according to Bloomberg.

But considering Porsche sells slightly more affordable vehicles, such as the Macan for $47,500, its average profits are especially impressive. Perhaps most interesting, however, is some vehicles, such as the Ford Fiesta or Chevrolet Sonic, could be purchased with the money Porsche makes on each vehicle.

