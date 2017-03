Share this:

Portugal and Hungary will square off Saturday in UEFA 2018 World Cup qualifying with three vital points at stake.

Portugal leads Hungary by two points for second place in Group B, and a win would help the defending European champions keep pace with first-place Switzerland.

Here’s how to watch Portugal vs. Hungary online.

When: Saturday, March 25, at 3:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

