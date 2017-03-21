President Donald Trump Takes Shot At Colin Kaepernick At Kentucky Rally

Share this:

Colin Kaepernick still is looking for an NFL team and President Donald Trump thinks that he might be the reason the quarterback remains a free agent.

That’s right, Trump took a shot — or two– at Kaepernick during a rally that the president held in Louisville on Monday.

Trump started his diatribe by referring to Kaepernick as “your San Francisco quarterback — I’m sure nobody’s ever heard of him,” as transcribed by Sports Illustrated.

The president went on to reference a report from Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman when discussing why Kaepernick remains unsigned.

“There was an article today, it was reported, that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump,” Trump said. “I said, ‘If I remember that one I’m gonna report it to the people of Kentucky — because they like it when people actually stand for the American flag.”

Watch President Trump’s remarks in the video below.

In the story, Freeman reported that some teams won’t sign Kaepernick for fear of backlash.

“Second some teams fear the backlash from fans after getting him,” Freeman wrote. “They think there might be protests or (President Donald) Trump will tweet about the team. I’d say that number is around 10 percent.”

While Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem last season, he has said that he will stand during the anthem next season.

