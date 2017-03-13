President Trump Reportedly Will Announce Review Of EPA Emissions Rules

Share this:

It looks like the Affordable Care Act isn’t the only remnant of the Obama administration that soon could be on life support.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit Ypsilanti, Mich., on Wednesday, where he will announce plans to review the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2022-25 vehicle emissions rules, Automotive News reports. Trump reportedly will announce the news at an event alongside CEOs of U.S., German and Japanese automakers, many of which have been urging the president to reopen a review of the rules that were locked in by the Obama administration during its final days.

The current regulations, which call for automakers’ fleets to average more than 50 mpg by 2025, were locked in after a “midterm review” in January. However, when then the new regulations first were announced in 2011, the EPA set an April 2018 deadline for its review to determine whether the standards were feasible.

If Trump does indeed decide to review the regulations, the results of the review are going to leave some people very unhappy.

Many automakers have argued that not only would the regulations significantly increase costs, but they also don’t align with current consumer trends, which have shown an increase in SUV sales amid lower gas prices. Environmentalists, on the other hand, say the regulations would result in a reduction of fuel costs as well as greenhouse gases. Some environmentalists have promised to sue if the regulations eventually are weakened, according to Automotive News.

Despite confirming Trump plans to visit Michigan, a White House official reportedly did not confirm details of the trip.

