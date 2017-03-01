Prolongued Success Is The Sum Of Many Parts For Roush Yates Engines

Share this:

Conquering Daytona International Speedway is no small feat. Engine manufacturer Roush Yates Engines, however, left Daytona last weekend with a pair of victories.

Saturday and Sunday’s victories at Daytona for Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Reed and Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kurt Busch, respectively, leave RYE responsible for 251 NASCAR victories. That’s an impressive number, but it doesn’t come without many contributions.

Roush Yates Engines’ vice president of business development Todd English joined NESN Fuel’s Rachel Holt on Tuesday to talk about the team’s success at Daytona, plus much more.

As English mentioned, the leadership of Ford Performance, as well as the addition of SHR, have made huge impacts on RYE.

Given that the company provides engines for 12 teams across NASCAR’s three national series, it’s safe to assume the RYE’s success is going to continue for quite a while.

