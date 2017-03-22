Puerto Rico Has Hair Dye Shortage Thanks To Success Of World Baseball Classic Team

Share this:

A bottle of hair dye might be worth more than a gold bar in Puerto Rico right now.

The Puerto Ricans have baseball fever, and they’re hoping their World Baseball Classic team has one more dominant performance left for Wednesday night’s WBC final against the United States. The prescription for said fever, apparently, is to go blonde.

Team Puerto Rico has been tough to ignore not only for its play on the field — 7-0 with a plus-37 run differential for the tournament — but also for its choice of hairstyle. In a show of solidarity just about everyone inside the Puerto Rican dugout has dyed their hair blond.

That fashion statement has taken the island nation by storm, and stores apparently can’t keep the hair dye on the shelf. According to The Associated Press, there’s a hair dye shortage in Puerto Rico.

“Ever since they began winning, this has not stopped,” Myrna Rios, a manager at a Sally Beauty Supply in San Juan, told the AP. “We have run out of the product in most of our stores.”

The second, third and fourth options are also gone, according to the report, as copper blond, platinum blond and golden blond are in high demand. For those late to the party, even burnt orange is selling fast.

If Puerto Rico is able to complete its sensational run with a win over the Americans on Wednesday night, let’s hope they get some more hair dye down their pronto.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images