Purdue Vs. Vermont Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

No team enters the NCAA Tournament hotter than the Vermont Catamounts. But the nation’s current longest winning streak will face quite the test Thursday night.

No. 13 seed UVM, which has won 21 consecutive games, will open its quest to rekindle some of that 2005 March Madness magic when it faces the Purdue Boilermakers, the Midwest Region’s No. 4 seed, in a first-round clash at Milwaukee’s BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Here’s how you can watch Purdue vs. Vermont online.

When: Thursday, March 16, at 7:27 p.m. ET (truTV)

Watch: NCAA.com

