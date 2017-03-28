Quarter Of Americans Say Rising Gas Prices Already Are Too High

Share this:

As is usually the case, gas prices in the U.S. are going to climb as summer approaches. Some consumers, however, think prices already have increased too much.

A recent survey found nearly a quarter of Americans motorists believe gas price in the U.S. already are too high, AAA announced Tuesday. Moreover, 70 percent of consumers said they would alter their everyday lifestyles if the average price per gallon rises to $2.70, something AAA projects to happen.

The top changes consumers said they would make include combining errands or trips, driving less, reducing shopping or eating out, delaying major purchases and carpooling. However, the survey found Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 are less likely than older consumers to change their habits in the face of higher fuel costs.

“Higher gas prices are already influencing the travel industry,” Bill Sutherland, senior vice president of travel and publishing for AAA, said in a statement, via AAA. “The good news is people are still planning to hit the road. With nearly 80 percent of family travelers planning a road trip this year, higher gas prices are making shorter trips to national parks and theme parks the most desired travel destinations.”

Opinions on gas prices, however, appear to change as often as the prices themselves.

The survey noted when gas prices were above $3 in 2013 and 2014, Americans believed the prices should’ve been 6 percent lower. But when the prices were actually were below $3, as they were in 2015 and 2016, consumers felt a 25 percent increase was too much.

Gas prices in the U.S. typically rise during the spring and summer months as U.S. refineries perform yearly maintenance, which results in less gasoline being produced. Additionally, seasonal switches to more refined gasoline can play a role in prices increasing.

