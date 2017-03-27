Raiders’ Las Vegas Stadium Renderings Are Jaw-Dropping

Share this:

If the Oakland Raiders move to Las Vegas, they’ll play in one the NFL’s finest homes.

Sports Illustrated used Facebook on Monday to share artists’ renderings of the proposed Raiders stadium in Las Vegas. MANICA Architecture would design the stadium, which would be a stunning venue, judging by these photos.

The view from the outside suggests glass walls will surround the stadium, allowing fans to look into and out of it. The indoor view shows a retractable roof and a field that can slide outside, allowing the grass to profit from the ample desert sun.

The NFL owners are expected to vote on the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas Monday afternoon at the NFL Annual Meeting. The latest rumors say the Raiders have secured the necessary votes to sanction their Las Vegas move.

The 65,000-seat stadium would cost around $1.9 billion to build near the Las Vegas strip, according to Sports Illustrated’s Peter King. The Raiders would need 30 to 36 months to build it, and it would be expected to open by fall 2020.

