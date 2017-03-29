Raiders’ Marquette King Punts Birthday Cake For QB Derek Carr’s Birthday

Share this:

We hope everyone loves their job as much as Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King loves his.

The Pro Bowl punter found a creative way to wish Raiders quarterback Derek Carr a happy birthday Tuesday, as King tweeted out a video of him punting an entire birthday cake to honor the Oakland signal caller.

Carr appreciated the gesture.

Thank you brother 😂😂😂👍🏼 https://t.co/I6VU2nmUnc — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 29, 2017

We’d watch King punt any number of food products, and he’s been known to wander the grocery store punting any item he can get his foot on.

And while Raiders fans received some bad news Monday with the team officially relocating to Las Vegas perhaps as soon as the 2019 season, they still can cheer on their young and exciting team, which made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 this past season, for at least two more years.

And if nothing else, they can watch King obliterate a cake with his foot a few more times. We know we will.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images