Raptors’ Serge Ibaka’s Explanation For Fight Vs. Bulls’ Robin Lopez Is Understandable

Serge Ibaka isn’t willing to turn the other cheek when struck on the basketball court.

The Toronto Raptors power forward explained his side of his fight against Chicago Bulls’ Robin Lopez as self-defense, telling reporters Tuesday he merely was trying to protect himself. The players traded heavy punches in a rare on-court skirmish in the NBA. Lopez threw the first punch. Ibaka responded in kind.

“That thing happened where you just start to push each other, like always happens when there’s contact, and then he throws a punch,” Ibaka said. “You know, like a man, I had to defend myself. I’m not just going to be out there and watch a man like him punch me and just walk away. I had to defend myself. So that’s what happened.”

Neither punch connected, but the referees ejected both players.

The NBA could suspend both players for the altercation. Ibaka’s defense already seems prepared.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images