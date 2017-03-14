Rask Denies Granlund Of Hat Trick With Clutch Left Pad Save

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins were able to pull off a 6-3 comeback win against the Vancouver Canucks to open their four game road trip. Tuukka Rask looked shaky in the first period after he took a shot off of his collarbone in warm-ups by Zdeno Chara but bounced back to help Boston come back from a 2-1 deficit to win.

Rask made a crucial save in the game to deny Canucks’ forward Markus Granlund of a natural hat trick for the DCU Save of the Game. Granlund was able to find the puck in the slot and snapped what he thought was his third goal of the game, but Rask was dead center in the goal crease and slid his left pad across the ice and turned the shot aside.

To see Rask make the DCU Save of the Game checkout the video above.

Thumbnail photo from Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports