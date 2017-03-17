Ravens, Brandon Carr Agree To Four-Year Free-Agent Contract

Share this:

The Baltimore Ravens failed to make the playoffs with an 8-8 record last season, and their defense was among the main reasons why.

The Ravens tried to address that Thursday by agreeing to a four-year contract with veteran cornerback and NFL free agent Brandon Carr.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported there are a few options in Carr’s deal.

Brandon Carr signing a 1-year deal with series of options to make it a 4-year, $24M deal w/ Ravens, per source. Likely a 2-year, $12M deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2017

Carr made 61 tackles and interception one pass for the Dallas Cowboys last season. Dallas signed him to a five-year, $51.5 million deal after the 2011 season, but he failed to live up to the lucrative deal.

The Ravens are hoping Carr returns to the form he showed with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2008 through 2011. Baltimore allowed 28 passing touchdowns last season, which ranked 24th out of 32 teams.

The Ravens lost defensive lineman Lawrence Guy in free agency after he signed with the rival New England Patriots last weekend.

