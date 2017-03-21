Ray Allen Wasn’t The Only Former Celtic Not Invited To 2008 Title Reunion

Share this:

Tweet







It’s been nearly nine years since the Boston Celtics won their 17th NBA championship in franchise history, and one former Celtics player thought it was time for a reunion.

Former C’s point guard Rajon Rondo recently told The Undefeated that he was planning a get-together for all the members of the historic 2007-08 Celtics squad.

Despite being an integral part of the title run, Rondo revealed that Ray Allen would not be invited to the celebration, as Allen’s tenure with the Miami Heat apparently frayed the relationship between him and some of his former Celtics teammates.

While Allen will not be in attendance, Rondo told The Undefeated that every other member of the team was at least invited to the reunion, even P.J. Brown, who was acquired as a bought-out player following the trade deadline in 2008.

Well, apparently Rondo’s remarks weren’t entirely true, as the current Chicago Bulls point guard evidently failed to extend an invitation to one of his former teammates — Scot Pollard.

Ring a bell? No? Well, that makes sense.

Pollard only managed to get into 22 games over the course of the 2007-08 season, and averaged under eight minutes of playing time per game. Still, he was a member of the NBA title-winning squad, and didn’t even know about the gathering until he read The Undefeated’s piece, which he reacted to on Twitter.

I haven't heard about this. I wasn't on that team? Rondo must have forgotten the time(s) I talked him down after Doc rode him hard. Ubuntu? pic.twitter.com/ajs8ztjRPf — Scot Pollard (@ScotPollard31) March 20, 2017

It sounds like Pollard is somewhat offended by the lack of an invitation, but can you blame him? That can’t feel good.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images