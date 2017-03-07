Red Bull GRC Confirms Venue For June Double-Header In New England

Share this:

New England race fans can begin making plans to attend the Red Bull Global Rallycross double-header in Connecticut this summer, as the series has revealed where the races will be held.

Red Bull GRC announced Tuesday the June 3 and 4 rounds of the 2017 championship will take place at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Conn. This will mark the American rallycross series’ first event in New England since it last hosted a race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2013.

“New England is traditionally one of rally’s most prominent regions in the United States,” Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne said in a statement. “We’re greatly looking forward to our debut event at Thompson Speedway, a track well-known for treating its fans well and producing exciting action. It was a top priority for us to bring our unique Red Bull GRC action back to New England this year, and we look forward to entertaining some of the most passionate race fans in America.”

In addition to watching extremely close, aggressive racing, there’s the potential for an added treat for New England Formula One fans. Jenson Button tested a GRC Honda Civic with Olsbergs MSE in January, and previously confirmed he was in discussions with Honda about a part-time drive. There’s been no news since as to whether Button is any closer to a deal with Honda and Olsbergs, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed he secures a seat for Round 3 and Round 4.

The event will be somewhat of a homecoming for DirtFish Motorsport’s GRC Lite driver Conner Martell, who’s a native of Colchester, Vt., but moved to Washington so he could be close to the team’s base.

Red Bull GRC is still revealing specific venues for the 12 rounds in the buildup to the 2017 season, but previously confirmed the dates and cities of each event, as well as several of the 2017 entrants.

