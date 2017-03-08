Red Sox Ace Rick Porcello Thought Tim Tebow Was A Mets Ball Boy

Share this:

Tweet







Spring training games typically don’t garner much attention, but Wednesday’s Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets matchup certainly had some added fanfare.

That’s because former football sensation Tim Tebow made his spring training debut for the Mets. Unfortunately for Tebow, he faced a tough customer in his first outing: 2016 American League Cy Young winner Rick Porcello.

As imagined, Tebow did not fare well against the Red Sox ace, as Porcello struck out the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner on four pitches.

Tebow showed off his baseball inexperience prior to the at-bat, as he warmed up in the wrong on-deck circle. Porcello noticed Tebow’s gaffe, and it took him a moment to realize he was an actual player.

Yeah, Porcello noticed out of corner of his eye that Tebow walked to the wrong on-deck circle. Said he thought he was a Mets ball boy. — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) March 8, 2017

Rick Porcello thought Tebow was a ball boy when he watched him warm up in the wrong on-deck circle. Porcello was unfazed by it. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 8, 2017

Tebow’s embarrassing mistake was just the beginning of a forgettable outing. He struck out twice and also grounded into a double play. He did reach base after being hit by a pitch, but was subsequently doubled off on a line drive.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images