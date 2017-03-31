Red Sox Have Best Record In ‘MLB The Show 17’ Sim, Lose World Series To Mets

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox should have no problem getting through the postseason in 2017. If you believe video game simulations are a good predictor of real life, that is.

In celebration of the release of “MLB The Show 17,” CBS Sports did a simulation of the entire Major League Baseball season. And not only do the Red Sox wind up with the best record in baseball at 106-56, but they earn a trip to the World Series, too.

The run stops there, though, as the New York Mets win the rematch of the infamous 1986 World Series. After crawling out of a wild-card spot to get into the playoffs, the Mets took Game 7 by a score of 7-1 in a battle that had New York starter Steven Matz on the mound against left-hander Drew Pomeranz.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (105-57) and Cleveland Indians (100-62) joined the Red Sox in the 100 wins club, while the Oakland Athletics (60-102), Philadelphia Phillies (62-100) and Cincinnati Reds (60-102) all reached 100 losses.

The Red Sox also had a starter in the All-Star Game in right fielder Mookie Betts, a second straight AL Cy Young Award winner in Chris Sale and acquired relief pitcher Jason Grilli from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for outfielder Steve Selsky. The biggest blockbuster of the season also was in the AL East, as the sim predicted the Tampa Bay Rays would trade ace Chris Archer to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for second baseman Jonathan Schoop, center fielder Adam Jones and reliever Tyler Clippard.

Of course, a lot of the predictions are pretty over the top, including the fact that three teams finish 100 wins or more. CBS Sports’ Igor Mello also pointed out that the Kansas City Royals had no All-Star starters, for example, and their fans have been notorious for stuffing the ballot boxes over the past couple seasons.

So, the results of the sim should be taken with a grain of salt, even if it is fun for Red Sox fans to imagine their team dominating all season.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images