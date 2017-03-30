Red Sox Place Drew Pomeranz On 10-Day Disabled List With Forearm Flexor Strain

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox could start the season with two of their left-handed starters on the disabled list.

The team announced Thursday before Boston’s spring training game against the Washington Nationals that it placed Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day DL with a left forearm flexor strain. Pomeranz dealt with elbow pain at the end of the 2016 season and received a stem cell injection after the Red Sox were knocked out of the American League Division Series by the Cleveland Indians.

The 28-year-old didn’t start against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, but he pitched four innings, and it didn’t go well. Pomeranz surrendered three earned runs on five hits — four singles and a home run off the bat of Byung Ho Park — with two walks and four strikeouts.

Pomeranz came to the Red Sox from the San Diego Padres before last season’s non-waiver trade deadline. The southpaw went 11-12 with a 3.32 ERA and a career-high 170 2/3 innings between both teams, going 3-5 with a 4.59 ERA with Boston.

David Price, who’s also dealing with left elbow pain, is expected to start his season on the DL, too.

