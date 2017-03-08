Red Sox Vs. Mets Live Stream: Watch Spring Training Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







It’s not very often you see a lot of hype surrounding spring training games, but Wednesday’s Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets matchup is a little different.

Tim Tebow will make his spring training debut against the Red Sox, and baseball fans will be able to get their first real look at the former NFL quarterback in action, as the game will be televised on SNY and MLB Network. Tebow received some pretty bad scouting reports in the Arizona Fall League, though, so it also could serve as an opportunity for folks who aren’t Tebow fans to experience a little schadenfreude.

If you can’t catch the game on TV, you can also watch it online. Here’s how you can do it.

When: Wednesday, March 8, at 1:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: MLB.TV, MLB Network (through your cable provider with login information)

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images