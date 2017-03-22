Red Sox’s Lobster Poutine Stak Cracks List Of Craziest Ballpark Foods

Share this:

Outrageous food has become the latest craze at Major League Baseball parks in recent seasons, and the Boston Red Sox are joining the fray in 2017.

For The Win put together a list of the top 10 craziest snacks debuting around MLB this year, and the Red Sox’s newest dish, the Lobster Poutine Stak, came in at No. 8.

Fenway Park’s take on the Canadian staple features a New England twist, as the Red Sox’s poutine subs bisque for gravy on top of a pile of French fries and adds chunks of lobster and chives to the usual cheese curd topping.

New at @RedSox Games: Lobster Poutine Stak — Fries, Cheese Curds, Lobster Meat & Bisque pic.twitter.com/aEDU1ZG3SO — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 16, 2017

But there are even wilder creations than that on the list.

There are two sandwiches with funnel cake buns in the top five and a few fusion dishes, including the Chicago Cubs’ take on the Chinese bao. You can see them all by clicking the link below.

