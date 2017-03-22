Red Sox’s Minor League Team Has A Hilarious Tim Tebow Strikeout Promotion

Share this:

The Tim Tebow three-ring circus will head to minor league baseball this season, and it’s already providing plenty of entertainment.

The New York Mets announced Monday they’re assigning the NFL quarterback-turned-outfielder to their Single-A affiliate, the Columbia Fireflies. That’s good news for the Fireflies — and for other Single-A teams looking to make a quick buck when Tebow comes to town.

Among those clubs are the Greenville Drive, the Boston Red Sox’s Class-A affiliate, who are drumming up interest in Tebow by offering a hilarious promotion for their mid-June home series against the Fireflies.

In short: If Tebow strikes out three times in a game against the Drive, everyone in attendance gets free Whoppers from Burger King. And Greenville is guaranteeing it.

Columbia didn’t take the snarky tweet lying down, though, calling out the Drive for exploiting the Tebow hype as much as they are.

But Greenville got the last laugh, shutting down Tebow supporters left and right with some pretty solid burns.

Apparently we're not watching the same #SpringTraining games as you https://t.co/5XxVXIS9xD — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) March 20, 2017

Not jealous. We prefer developing future MLBers, not PR stunts https://t.co/kSllgN5Vmn — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) March 20, 2017

@GreenvilleDrive why judge so early? If he can play let him play. Been plenty of HS players given opp well above their current talent. — Scott Caldwell (@bscottc1) March 20, 2017

We're not judging…okay, maybe we are. Big difference in HS kids playing in Class A and 28-year-old wannabes https://t.co/NmUKODaPiA — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) March 20, 2017

I guess we'll call it a day. Thanks for playing along. Apparently some were offended & for that we apologize #LetsGlowTebow pic.twitter.com/FlmXLZ4i6z — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) March 20, 2017

There’s no drama quite like Tebow drama.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images