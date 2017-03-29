Red Wings’ 25-Year Stanley Cup Playoff Appearance Streak Ends

Share this:

The longest active playoff appearance streak in the four major North American sports leagues has come to an end.

The Detroit Red Wings’ 25-year postseason appearance streak was snapped Tuesday night when a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes eliminated the Original Six franchise from playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.

Here are the current postseason appearance streak leaders across the sports landscape.

NBA: San Antonio Spurs, 20 seasons

NFL: New England Patriots/Green Bay Packers, eight seasons

NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins: 11 seasons

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers, four seasons

The Red Wings’ streak started in 1990-91, and it came just a few seasons short of tying the Boston Bruins for the NHL record.

Most Consecutive Appearances in #StanleyCup Playoffs:

29: BOS, 67/68–95/96

28: CHI, 69/70–96/97

25: STL, 79/80–03/05 and DET, 90/91–15/16 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 29, 2017

Detroit won four Stanley Cup titles (1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008) and made five Stanley Cup Final appearances during its streak.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images