Red Wings’ 25-Year Stanley Cup Playoff Appearance Streak Ends

The longest active playoff appearance streak in the four major North American sports leagues has come to an end.
The Detroit Red Wings’ 25-year postseason appearance streak was snapped Tuesday night when a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes eliminated the Original Six franchise from playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.
Here are the current postseason appearance streak leaders across the sports landscape.
NBA: San Antonio Spurs, 20 seasons
NFL: New England Patriots/Green Bay Packers, eight seasons
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins: 11 seasons
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers, four seasons
The Red Wings’ streak started in 1990-91, and it came just a few seasons short of tying the Boston Bruins for the NHL record.
Detroit won four Stanley Cup titles (1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008) and made five Stanley Cup Final appearances during its streak.
Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images
