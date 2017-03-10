Redskins Fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. Rips Team For Firing General Manager

Share this:

Tweet







If you follow Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Twitter, you’d know that he’s a huge Washington Redskins fan. And if you’ve been following him this week, you’d also know that he’s not their biggest supporter right now.

Washington has been making some interesting moves this offseason, starting with franchise tagging quarterback Kirk Cousins for the second straight season instead of extending him, even after Cousins reportedly asked for a trade. And on Thursday, while every other team was wheeling and dealing at the official start of the new NFL year, Washington fired its general manager, Scot McCloughan, instead.

And Junior was not happy at all.

@WSUDLERSMITH @Redskins I don't think I've ever been this frustrated with them. It's quite possible I have considering the last 2 decades. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 10, 2017

GM who reportedly is a football mind and players GM, gone. The franchise record breaking QB 2Xs over wants a trade. It's only March. https://t.co/kluPMzpykv — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 10, 2017

Ouch.

We can imagine Earnhardt isn’t the only Washington fan who feels that way, especially considering there are some shady reports surrounding the McLoughan firing. The team said it fired its GM because of his problems with alcohol, but at least two Washington reporters heard late in the season that the team was planning on using that as an excuse all along.

It doesn’t look as though the NASCAR driver or the rest of the fanbase will have much to look forward to this NFL season if Washington doesn’t make some big moves.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images

Screenshot via For The Win