Redskins General Manager Scot McCloughan Isn’t Attending The NFL Combine

Share this:

Tweet







The Washington Redskins have a notable absence from this week’s NFL Scouting Combine.

The team’s general manager, Scot McCloughan, isn’t attending the event and there are varying reports as to why.

The Washington D.C. radio station 106.7 The Fan reported that McCloughan was sent away from the team on Feb. 20 and that team president Bruce Allen, personnel executive Doug Williams, head coach Jay Gruden and director of pro personnel Alex Santos are running the team. McCloughan denied that report, citing a family matter.

Scot McCloughan denies our report about him being sent away from Redskins Park on Feb. 20: "I'm taking care of my family, plain and simple." — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) March 2, 2017

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that family matter is the death of his 100-year-old grandmother.

Redskins' GM Scot McCloughan is not attending this year's combine due to what one source said is the loss of his 100-year-old grandmother. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2017

McCloughan confirmed the news and said he’s setting up the funeral for his grandmother.

Asked why he is not at NFL Combine this week, #Redskins GM Scot McCloughan tells @1067theFan he is setting up funeral for his grandmother. — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) March 2, 2017

An obituary for McCloughan’s grandmother, Marie, who died Feb. 6, lists her services as being held Feb. 13.

Former Washington tight end Chris Cooley and current team employee speculated on his ESPN 890 radio show that McCloughan, who was being kept away from the media, might have started drinking again. McCloughan previously had substance abuse issues. The team neither confirmed nor denied the speculation.

McCloughan’s strength as a talent evaluator is in the draft, so it’s strange that he’s not attending the NFL Scouting Combine, where teams meet with prospects.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images