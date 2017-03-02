Reporter Interviews Adrian Peterson For Road Rage Story, Doesn’t Realize Who He Is

Share this:

Tweet







Houston apparently has a road rage problem, but Adrian Peterson is keeping his cool on the Texas city’s streets.

The soon-to-be free agent running back is from Texas and has lived in Houston for a while, and he just happened to be out and about while KRIV-TV was conducting man-on-the-street interviews about a recent string of road rage incidents. And when reporter John Donnelly went around asking people about their experiences on the road, he talked to Peterson. Without knowing who he was.

Peterson didn’t seem to mind too much, and he even took a selfie with Donnelly.

Obviously, Peterson’s comments made the final cut of the story, too.

And who knows? Maybe Peterson’s safe driving skills will earn him some points on the free agent market.