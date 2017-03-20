Restrictor Plates Could Be Coming to Indianapolis, Pocono, Michigan

Share this:

For years, the only Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series restrictor-plate races have been held at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. In the not-so-distant future, though, that all could change.

NASCAR is considering adding plate-style rules packages to races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and Michigan International Speedway, NBC Sports reports. Restrictor plates will be used in an Xfinity Series race at IMS on July 22 and, if all goes well, will be used in the 2018 Brickyard 400.

Restrictor plates were used at IMS during an Xfinity Series test in 2016. The results of the test reportedly were strong enough to convince NASCAR to consider bringing plates to cup races at the 2.5-mile track.

There are a variety of reasons why NASCAR would consider bringing plates to Indianapolis, with one primary reason being attendance. Crowd size has been declining for 10 years at IMS, according to NBC Sports. The trend seemingly started after the infamous 2008 Brickyard 400, during which many drivers suffered tire issues.

Bringing plates to IMS would be yet another track shakeup for NASCAR, which will add a second Cup race to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2018, a move which will cost New Hampshire Motor Speedway its fall race.

