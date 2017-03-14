Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy Share Tributes To Arnold Palmer Before Bay Hill

Share this:

There’s a different feeling around Bay Hill Club in the lead-up to this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.

A mournful one.

Palmer passed away in September, making this year the first in which the tournament’s host won’t be watching over the proceedings.

So this week has become more about honoring “The King” than it has about the tournament itself. And rightfully so.

Palmer was a trailblazer for golf — and sports in general– so many of the game’s marquee players are honoring Arnie in their own special way.

Rory McIlroy posted a photo on Twitter of a letter Palmer sent him following hir first major victory at the 2011 U.S. Open.

A letter from AP after my first major. Great words of wisdom as always. Can't wait to play @APinv this week and celebrate his amazing life. pic.twitter.com/plIpZxgjtn — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) March 14, 2017

In the letter, Palmer praised McIlroy for his play at Congressional and extended a personal invitation to his tournament the following year. McIlroy wouldn’t make it to Bay Hill until 2015, but he is back in the field this week to honor the golf legend.

Rickie Fowler also will honor Palmer in his own way this week, as he’ll be wearing custom Palmer-inspired shoes.

There have been many awesome tributes so far this week, but Fowler gets way more than a golf clap for these kicks.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images