Rickie Fowler Shows Off His Fastball At Cardinals Spring Training

Rickie Fowler is taking this week off from the PGA Tour grind before ramping up his schedule in the run-up to the Masters, and the ninth-ranked golfer in the world elected to try out a different sport during his break.

Fowler makes his home in Jupiter, Fla., where his favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals, currently are holding their spring training camp. So, the 28-year-old golfer had no choice but to stop by Tuesday and throw a bullpen session.

Watch Fowler’s bullpen session in the tweet below.

Not a bad delivery from the four-time PGA Tour winner.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images