Riley Nash’s Goal Gives Bruins New Life In Showdown With Islanders

Share this:

Tweet







The New York Islanders took an early one-goal lead Saturday night against the Boston Bruins.

But, the Bruins responded 36 seconds later with a goal from Riley Nash. The 27-year-old looked like he was going to slide the puck to Dominic Moore, but instead, he ripped a shot past Thomas Greiss to knot the score.

It was Nash’s second goal in as many games.

To see Nash’s goal, check out the video above from the Arbella Coverage Cam.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images