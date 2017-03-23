New England Patriots

Rob Gronkowski Channels Ric Flair To Help Mojo Rawley Get Hyped For WrestleMania

by on Thu, Mar 23, 2017 at 9:20AM
756

It’s just a matter of time before Rob Gronkowski climbs into a WWE ring, right?

The New England Patriots tight end has made his professional wrestling fandom no secret, most recently attending WWE’s “SmackDown Live” on Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun.

Gronkowski is good friends with WWE wrestler Mojo Rawley and hasn’t been shy about showing his wrestling persona alongside Rawley (a former college football player who played at Maryland alongside Dan Gronkowski) in the past.

With WrestleMania just around the corner, Gronk and Mojo tagged up once again to get Rawley ready. The results are … well, just see for yourself.

Getting my brother @mojorawleywwe ready for @WWE #Wrestlemania next Sunday!!! He's going to win that Battle Royal for sure!! I've never seen a crazier dude in my life! The man doesn't sleep! He stays hyped!! #MojoRising #STAYHYPED

A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on

We can only sit and wonder what “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair thinks about those chops.

Woo!

H/t to Busted Coverage

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN