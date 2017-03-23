Rob Gronkowski Channels Ric Flair To Help Mojo Rawley Get Hyped For WrestleMania

Share this:

It’s just a matter of time before Rob Gronkowski climbs into a WWE ring, right?

The New England Patriots tight end has made his professional wrestling fandom no secret, most recently attending WWE’s “SmackDown Live” on Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun.

Gronkowski is good friends with WWE wrestler Mojo Rawley and hasn’t been shy about showing his wrestling persona alongside Rawley (a former college football player who played at Maryland alongside Dan Gronkowski) in the past.

With WrestleMania just around the corner, Gronk and Mojo tagged up once again to get Rawley ready. The results are … well, just see for yourself.

We can only sit and wonder what “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair thinks about those chops.

Woo!

H/t to Busted Coverage