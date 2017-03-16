Rob Gronkowski, Flo Rida Party With Models At Miami Beach Volleyball Tournament

Share this:

It has been bitterly cold in New England recently, but Rob Gronkowski managed to avoid the harsh winter climate.

The New England Patriots tight end was spotted in Miami taking part in the annual Hawkers Model Volleyball Tournament. According to Terez Owens, the event raised $15,000 for the Jack Brewer Foundation, a group that engages in philanthropic initiatives around the world.

Gronk was just one of several celebrities at the event, as he was joined by hip-hop stars Flo Rida and Travis Scott. We’re not sure if Gronk made his way onto the volleyball court, but he’d be a pretty imposing force to square off against, to say the least.

The Miami getaway adds to the list of Gronk’s fun offseason activities. He has a role in an upcoming thriller film and did some interviewing at the Daytona 500.

While Gronk undeniably is an entertaining figure off the field, Patriots fans surely are eager to see the Pro Bowl tight end suited up on Sundays.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images