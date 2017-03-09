Rob Gronkowski Guzzles Water, Spikes Bottle As Students Chant ‘Chug It’

Share this:

Rob Gronkowski is a man of the people.

First, the Patriots tight end partied after New England’s Super Bowl LI win because it’s what the fans wanted.

Then, on Tuesday, Gronk visited a Massachusetts elementary school, where he congratulated students for raising money in the statewide One Mission Buzz-Off pediatric cancer fundraiser and fulfilled a special request.

The young students chanted “Chug it!” at Gronkowski, who proceeded to guzzle the contents of his water bottle before spiking it down on the floor. The kids, as you might have guessed, erupted with excitement.

Elementary students cheer "chug it" for @RobGronkowski to drink his water in Turners Falls. He obviously finished with a spike. pic.twitter.com/fmzdqSvQQv — Amanda Keane (@AmandaKeaneNews) March 7, 2017