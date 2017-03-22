Rob Gronkowski Was Hype To Watch His Bro Mojo Rawley At WWE Smackdown

Share this:

Mojo Rawley’s biggest fan also is his most famous.

No, this is not a joke that Rawley, a WWE Superstar who isn’t overly popular among older pro wrestling fans, only has one supporter. That would be mean.

Rawley rolls with Rob Gronkowski’s crew, and the Patriots tight end always is on hand when Mojo comes through New England for a live event. “WWE Smackdown Live” was in Connecticut on Tuesday night, and Gronkowski was shown on camera getting mauled by his buddies in the front row, back injury and all.

It seems to be only a matter of time before Gronkowski joins Rawley in the squared circle. Rawley could use a new tag team partner with fellow Hype Bro Zack Ryder currently on the mend with an injury. Of course, his other hype bro, Gronkowski, also is.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images