Robert Kraft Compares Brandin Cooks To Randy Moss As Patriots Load Up

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is throwing gasoline on the fire for anyone intent on comparing the 2017 New England squad to the 2007 team that went undefeated in the regular season.

The Patriots appear all in to win in 2017 after acquiring veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, tight end Dwayne Allen and defensive end Kony Ealy through trades. They also spent big money on free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

“I think what they’ve done is excellent this year,” Kraft told reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, per The Boston Globe. “I know bringing this young man (Cooks) from New Orleans. I don’t know except — since I’ve owned the team, the only player who could make an impact like that at wide receiver was Randy Moss. He doesn’t have his height, but it looks like he has his speed. I think that’s complementary to what we have on the team, and I’m looking forward to him joining us.”

Cooks is the Patriots’ fastest offensive weapon, and it’s not close.

The Patriots acquired Moss in a trade with the Oakland Raiders before the 2007 season, and quarterback Tom Brady subsequently threw for 50 touchdowns that season. Brady might have an even better arsenal of weapons as the Patriots prepare for the 2017 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images