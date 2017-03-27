Robert Kraft Defers To Bill Belichick On Potential Jimmy Garoppolo Trade By Patriots

Share this:

Reporters in Phoenix hoping to find out if the New England Patriots are willing to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are like Arizona rattlers chasing their own tails.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft deferred to coach Bill Belichick when pressed on the issue at the NFL Annual Meeting on Monday. Belichick isn’t talking at the meeting because of a prior scouting conflict.

“I don’t have the right demeanor of our coach,” Kraft told reporters in Arizona, per ESPN. “I charge him to handle all football matters. We’re privileged to have the greatest quarterback in the history of the game (Tom Brady), and it looks like he’s playing pretty solid. He’s off the charts, in my opinion, and we’re lucky to have him.

“That’s the most important position on the team, needless to say. I don’t think anyone can say you have too much depth at that position. I charge him to make those decisions, Bill, and I’ll leave that with him.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is adamant the Patriots won’t trade Garoppolo, though New England and the Cleveland Browns haven’t formally commented on whether or not the potential of a trade still is on the table. Until it’s shot down, speculation still will run rampant.

