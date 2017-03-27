Rockets Troll Russell Westbrook With Tweet Degrading His Triple Doubles

Share this:

Tweet







The Houston Rockets don’t appear to be impressed with Russell Westbrook’s triple-double averages.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard is on pace to become the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for a full season. Westbrook’s incredible performances have put him in the thick of the NBA MVP race, but he still has plenty of competition for the award.

Rockets guard James Harden is having his own MVP-caliber season, and after he led Houston to a 137-125 win over Westbrook’s Thunder on Sunday, his team sent out this tweet trolling the OKC star.

Westbrook (39 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists) outplayed Harden (22 points, five rebounds, 12 assists), but the Rockets shot 63.3 percent from the field to pick up another victory and further solidify their position as the third-best team in the Western Conference.

While wins aren’t the best way to judge a player in the MVP race, there’s no denying Harden is the engine that drives Houston’s success. Still, Westbrook’s putting together one of the best seasons we’ve ever seen, and his Thunder likely will make the playoffs, too.

It’s going to be one of the toughest MVP votes in many years.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images