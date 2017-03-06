Rockets Vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA, but the San Antonio Spurs enter the week just 2.5 games behind them for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The Spurs must beat a very good Houston Rockets team Monday night to keep pace with Golden State. Rockets guard James Harden almost is averaging a triple-double, and he’s one of the top NBA MVP candidates as a result.

Here’s how to watch Rockets-Spurs online.

When: Monday, March 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images