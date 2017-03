Share this:

Tweet







Bees are necessary inhabitants of this world, but it would be nice if they decided to stay away from spring training games.

The Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres got a little too close for comfort to a swarm of bees Thursday during their game at Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz. And they all had a perfectly acceptable response to the invasion.

BEE UPDATE: THE BEES CAME ON THE FIELD AND EVERYONE LAID DOWN pic.twitter.com/EKbzG0xrXl — Kate Preusser (@1nceagain2zelda) March 30, 2017

Buzz at the ball park: Rockies and Padres just hit the deck at Peoria Sports Complex because of a swarm bees near the field. pic.twitter.com/2RNtYZnuqB — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) March 30, 2017

Yes, it looks weird, but it seems to have worked.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images